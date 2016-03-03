HARARE, March 3 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday said his government would now own all diamond operations because the nation had not benefited from the resource.

"The state will now own all the diamonds in the country," Mugabe said during a two-hour interview with state broadcaster ZBC TV.

"Companies that have been mining diamonds have robbed us of our wealth, that is why we have now said the state must have a monopoly," Mugabe said. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe)