HARARE May 9 The United Nations Development Programme has raised $70 million since February for humanitarian aid for drought-stricken Zimbabwe but has a funding gap of $290 million for assistance until March next year, a U.N. official said on Monday.

An El Nino-induced drought has hit southern Africa and cut the output of the staple maize crop. In March, the government said 4 million Zimbabweans required food aid, almost 30 percent of the population. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)