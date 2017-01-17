Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HARARE Jan 17 Zimbabwe's largest mobile telephony company Econet Wireless plans to raise $130 million from shareholders to pay foreign loans it is struggling to settle due to a severe dollar crunch, it said on Tuesday.
Econet said in a statement that to avoid defaulting on external obligations, it had decided to raise money via a rights issue, adding that foreign currency shortages made it difficult for the company and its subsidiaries to pay foreign loans. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)