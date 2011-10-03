BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015
* H1 EPS $0.44 vs $0.38
* Subscribers at 5.5 mln vs 4.6 mln
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Oct 3 Zimbabwe's Econet Wireless , the country's largest mobile phone operator, has reported a 16 percent increase in half-year earnings, mainly driven by subscriber growth.
Earnings per share rose to $0.44 in the six months to end-August, up from $0.38 in the same period last year, Econet said in a statement. The firm's after-tax profit was $74 million, up from $64.3 million previously.
Econet, which has over 70 percent share of Zimbabwe's mobile phone market, said its subscriber numbers stood at 5.5 million at the close of the half year, up from 4.6 million previously.
Revenues jumped 24 percent to $290.9 million, from $235.5 million last year.
Econet said it has spent $470 million on network expansion since 2009, when Zimbabwe adopted the use of foreign currencies, mainly the United States dollar and South Africa's rand to replace a local unit destroyed by hyperinflation. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by David Dolan)
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015
* Qualys announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Quinstreet reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results