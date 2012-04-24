* Profit after tax up 18 pct to $166 mln
* Revenue up 24 pct to $611 mln
* Subscriber numbers at 6.4 mln vs 5.5 mln
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, April 24 Zimbabwe's biggest
telecommunications firm Econet Wireless reported an 20
percent jump in full-year earnings, driven by subscriber growth
following a $184 million investment to expand its mobile phone
network.
Chief executive Douglas Mboweni said on Tuesday Econet was
in negotiations with international banks for a $307 million loan
to further expand the network, a sum that would also include the
rolling over of some current credit lines.
He did not give details, citing discussions with the
financiers.
Econet's basic earnings per share rose to $1 in the
year-ended February, from $0.83 the previous year.
Subscriber numbers grew 16 percent to 6.4 million in the
year, driving revenue up to $611 million from $493.5 million
previously.
After-tax profit was $165.7 million, up from $141 million
for 2011.
Mboweni told an analysts' briefing the firm had invested
$184 million on expanding the network, bringing the total
investment to $614 million in the three years since Zimbabwe
dumped a local unit ravaged by hyperinflation for foreign
currencies, mostly the U.S dollar.
The use of foreign currencies under a unity government set
up by President Robert Mugabe and his rival, Prime Minister
Morgan Tsvangirai, three years ago after disputed 2008 polls has
stabilised the economy and helped lift some companies.
Mboweni said while there was still strong demand for voice
and data offerings in Zimbabwe, Econet had diversified its
revenue streams by introducing a mobile money transfer service
which mainly targets people with no access to banking services.
Econet controls 70 percent of Zimbabwe's mobile phone market
and is in competition with VimpelCom's local unit
Telecel and state-owned NetOne.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)