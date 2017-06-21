HARARE, June 21 Zimbabwe's economy will grow 2.8
percent this year, from 0.7 percent in 2016, due mainly to a
bumper maize harvest as the impoverished southern African nation
recovers from severe drought, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
However, Harare's total debt stock would continue to grow,
it added in an economic report, putting pressure on long-time
president Robert Mugabe's government to stick to commitments to
bring down fiscal deficits ahead of national elections in 2018.
"While a good harvest is projected to boost GDP in 2017,
sustaining robust long-term growth will require addressing
underlying fiscal and financial sector imbalance," the bank
said.
