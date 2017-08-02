FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe not ready to re-introduce local currency -cenbank governor
#Markets News
August 2, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in a day

Zimbabwe not ready to re-introduce local currency -cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will continue using foreign currencies that replaced its local unit until economic fundamentals improve, including a sustainable budget and higher business confidence, central bank governor John Mangudya said on Wednesday.

The southern African nation adopted the U.S. dollar and South African rand eight years ago to bring in financial discipline and currency stability after hyperinflation rendered its own currency worthless. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

