By Lucia Mutikani
| WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 The Zimbabwean government's
drive to force foreign businesses to give 51 percent of their
shareholding to locals will benefit the few black elite and must
be reviewed, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday.
The controversial so-called empowerment law is already being
implemented in the mining sector, where South Africa's Impala
Platinum was forced to hand over majority shareholding
in its Zimplats unit to a state fund, employees and
local communities.
Speaking at the Atlantic Center, a think tank and public
policy group, Biti said while he agreed on the need for
Zimbabweans to participate in the broad economy, the initiative
being spearhead by President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party would
only benefit the black elite.
"The transfer is for value, which is good, but in a
situation where the majority are poor, you are just transferring
shares from a few rich white people to a few rich black people,"
said Biti.
"It wasn't well thought. Due process not being followed, we
need to go back to the drawing board and say how can we empower
our people. The best way to empower our people at this present
moment in time is to expand our economy to create as many
sectors as possible."
The exercise is widely seen as a ploy by ZANU-PF to win
votes in elections that must be held by next year with political
reforms and a new constitution in place.
Mugabe was forced into a power-sharing deal with long-time
foe Morgan Tsvangirai, now the prime minister, after the 2008
election, which Western powers said was marred by ZANU-PF
violence and intimidation.
The government, which plans to have completed the
empowerment program in the mining sector by the end of this
month, has given no indication how much it plans to pay for any
stakes in Zimplats.
Zimbabwe has the world's second largest platinum deposits.
There is also pressure on the four foreign banks to hand
over 51 percent of their shareholding, which is being vigorously
opposed by both Biti and central bank governor Gideon Gono.
ABSURD PROGRAM
Illustrating what he said was the "absurdity" of the
empowerment program, Biti said the four banks - which include
Britain's Barclays and Standard & Chartered - have an average
market capitalization of $60 million each.
To start a bank in Zimbabwe, the minimum capital requirement
is $12.5 million, which means that anyone buying 51 percent of
any one of the banks' shares would need to pay about $30
million.
"If you have $30 million, why not just start your own bank?
The program has not been well thought out. ... How we are trying
to do it is a disaster."
Biti, who was in Washington for the International Monetary
Fund/World Bank spring meetings, told Reuters the government did
not have money to hold an election this year, as being demanded
by Mugabe.
"We didn't budget for elections, so there is no money for
elections, we can't even pay our civil servants" higher
salaries, Biti told Reuters.
He also criticized the United States' policy of
non-engagement with Harare because of policy differences with
Mugabe.
"Your foreign policy could be better, you don't deal with
trouble states by disengaging. You must engage strategically to
assist the people of Zimbabwe," he said.
"Don't look at politicians, don't look at Robert Mugabe and
ZANU-PF, look at the ordinary people. The wait-and-see attitude
is very retrogressive."
Zimbabwe is being crushed by a $9.1 billion debt and needs
$14 billion for infrastructure, Biti said. Its debtors range
from the African Development Bank to the World Bank, which is
owed about $1.2 billion, and the Paris Club, which is owed $3
billion.
Zimbabwe defaulted on its debt in 1999.
"This is part of the things we are battling with on this
trip. How do deal with the issue of the crippling sovereign
debt? There is no way that we are going be able to generate
these funds," he said.
He said Zimbabwe had the potential to become a $400 billion
economy, given its vast mineral wealth. Diamond sales had been
projected to bring in $600 million this year, but "nothing" was
received in the first quarter.
"We have a short-fall of 92 million U.S. dollars, part of
the explanation is that there were no auction sales recently,"
Biti told Reuters.
"But your true question is, is there smuggling and
stealing? People talk about that, I don't have evidence of it so
I am not excluding it or including it."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)