HARARE, Sept 6 Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe said on Tuesday he expected the full cooperation of foreign firms in a highly criticised plan for local blacks to take controlling stakes in their businesses.

He also said in a speech to parliament that foreign investment was safe in the southern African country, which has been shunned by investors due to high risks and uncertainty.

"I wish to assure investors that their investments in the country remain safe and to urge them to maintain compliance with the country's laws," Mugabe said when opening a session of parliament. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)