HARARE, Sept 6 Zimbabwe's President Robert
Mugabe said on Tuesday he expected the full cooperation of
foreign firms in a highly criticised plan for local blacks to
take controlling stakes in their businesses.
He also said in a speech to parliament that foreign
investment was safe in the southern African country, which has
been shunned by investors due to high risks and uncertainty.
"I wish to assure investors that their investments in the
country remain safe and to urge them to maintain compliance with
the country's laws," Mugabe said when opening a session of
parliament.
