* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
HARARE, March 16 Zimbabwe expects a loan from the International Monetary Fund in the third quarter of this year, the first since 1999, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.
John Mangudya said the IMF would decide the exact amount of the loan to issue at a later date. The fund had agreed to double the amount available for Zimbabwe to $984 million, he said.
"We are talking about the third quarter, that's when you see most of the action happening," Mangudya told Reuters in an interview, referring to when Harare expected the loan.
President Robert Mugabe's government last week agreed to major reforms including compensation for evicted white farmers and a big reduction in public sector wages as the government tries to woo back international lenders. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.