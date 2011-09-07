HARARE, Sept 7 Zimbabwean clothing retailer Edgars reported a 100 percent jump in first-half revenue on Wednesday, driven by increased credit sales and improved production from its manufacturing unit.

Revenue rose to $20.55 million in the six months to July, from $10.26 million in the same period last year, Edgars financial statements showed. Basic earnings per share were 20 cents, up from a loss of 25 cents per share in the comparative period of 2010.

The country's economy is recovering under a coalition government formed by President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister Tsvangirai two years ago after disputed 2008 elections.

The government adopted the use of foreign currencies, mainly the United States dollar and the South African rand, to replace the worthless local unit.

The firm's trading profit grew 1,028 percent to $2.3 million in the six months.

Edgars, which reintroduced credit facilities in the last financial year, registered a 113 percent growth in its debtors book, resulting in a 54 percent increase in unit sales in the half year.

Zimbabwean retailers suspended credit facilities in 2006 as hyperinflation, which reached 500 billion percent in December 2008, destroyed the country's currency.

Edgars said output at its manufacturing unit had risen 34 percent in the six months and has begun rolling out new stores. (Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)