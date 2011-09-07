By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Sept 7 Zimbabwean clothing retailer
Edgars reported a 100 percent jump in first-half
revenue on Wednesday, driven by increased credit sales and
improved production from its manufacturing unit.
Revenue rose to $20.55 million in the six months to July,
from $10.26 million in the same period last year, Edgars
financial statements showed. Basic earnings per share were 20
cents, up from a loss of 25 cents per share in the comparative
period of 2010.
The country's economy is recovering under a coalition
government formed by President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister
Tsvangirai two years ago after disputed 2008 elections.
The government adopted the use of foreign currencies, mainly
the United States dollar and the South African rand, to replace
the worthless local unit.
The firm's trading profit grew 1,028 percent to $2.3 million
in the six months.
Edgars, which reintroduced credit facilities in the last
financial year, registered a 113 percent growth in its debtors
book, resulting in a 54 percent increase in unit sales in the
half year.
Zimbabwean retailers suspended credit facilities in 2006 as
hyperinflation, which reached 500 billion percent in December
2008, destroyed the country's currency.
Edgars said output at its manufacturing unit had risen 34
percent in the six months and has begun rolling out new stores.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)