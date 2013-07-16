WASHINGTON, July 16 The United States said on
Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by the lack of transparency in
election preparations in Zimbabwe and warned that a July 31 vote
that is not peaceful, fair and credible risked undermining
political and economic progress made since the 2008 formation of
a unity government.
"We are deeply concerned about the lack of transparency in
electoral preparations, the continued partisan behavior by state
security institutions and the technical, logistical issues
hampering the administration of a credible and transparent
election," State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell told a
daily briefing.
Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai has launched his
third campaign to unseat President Robert Mugabe, 89, who has
ruled Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980. Mugabe
and Tsvangirai were forced into a power-sharing government after
the last, disputed polls in 2008.