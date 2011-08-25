HARARE Aug 25 Zimbabwe's electricity regulator
has ordered a 31 percent tariff increase, in a move it said was
meant to ensure the state-owned power utility ZESA's
profitability, the authority said on Thursday.
The increase would see the average tariff going up to 9.3
cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), from the current 7.5 cents, with
effect from Sept. 1, the Zimbabwe Electricity Regulatory
Commission (ZERC) said in a statement.
ZESA, the country's sole power supplier, has often blamed
low tariffs as one of the reasons behind erratic electricity
supplies.
The southern African country currently generates less than
1,000 megawatts against demand of more than 2,000 megawatts, a
situation that has held back the recovery of the key mining and
manufacturing sectors.
Zimbabwe compliments local power generation with imports
from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Zambia.
(Created by Nelson Banya)