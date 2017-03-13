HARARE, March 13 Zimbabwe is negotiationg a new
deal to continue importing power from South African utility
Eskom to make up for shortfalls in generating capacity at its
Kariba hydropower station, the energy minister said on Monday.
In January last year Eskom agreed a one-year deal to sell up
to 300 megawatts of capacity to Zimbabwe, which was facing
biting shortages of electricity caused by low water levels in
the Kariba dam. Generation capacity fell to a low of 275 MW from
750 MW, causing widespread blackouts.
Samuel Undenge told reporters after a meeting between Eskom
and state power utility ZESA Holdings that the two utilities
were still discussing how much Eskom would supply to Zimbabwe,
adding that imports would be paid for upfront.
"I don't want load shedding (scheduled power cuts) to return
and we have been assured of continued support from Eskom so that
we continue to have the country supplied with power," he said.
Officials from Eskom and ZESA did not comment.
Undenge said customers should pay their bills to ZESA, to
enable the company to settle its Eskom debt, which stood at $40
million at the end of February.
ZESA is owed $1 billion in unpaid bills by customers,
including government departments.
