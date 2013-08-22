BRUSSELS Aug 22 The European Union will review
its relations with Zimbabwe after a "peaceful" election, the EU
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.
Ashton also said the 28-member bloc shared the "serious
concerns" raised in the initial assessment of the election by
the Southern African Development Community, African Union and
domestic observers.
"The EU underlines the importance and need to continue
strengthening reforms to ensure that future elections are fully
transparent and credible as well as peaceful," she said in a
statement. "The EU will review its relations with Zimbabwe,
taking account of all these factors."
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by John O'Donnell)