BRUSSELS Aug 22 The European Union will review
relations with Zimbabwe given its "serious concerns" about the
conduct of the southern African state's election, EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.
The EU's verdict on the fairness of the elections will be
crucial to a decision on whether it continues to ease sanctions
against Zimbabwe. Ashton did not broach the issue of such
sanctions in her statement.
President Robert Mugabe is to be sworn back into office soon
after winning the July 31 election, extending - at age 89 - his
33-year rule dating back to independence from Britain.
{ID:nL6N0GN0PO] The United States said earlier this week it
believed the vote was flawed and did not plan to loosen
sanctions.
Ashton said the 28-member EU shared the "serious concerns"
raised in the initial assessment of the election by the Southern
African Development Community, African Union and domestic
observers.
"The EU underlines the importance and need to continue
strengthening reforms to ensure that future elections are fully
transparent and credible as well as peaceful," she said.
"The EU will review its relations with Zimbabwe, taking
account of all these factors."
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by John O'Donnell and
Mark Heinrich)