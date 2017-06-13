HARARE, June 13 Zimbabwe has banned grain imports into the country after producing enough to feed itself, just a year after a devastating drought left more than 4 million in need of food aid, a state-owned newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The southern African nation's grain agency has also raised $200 million from the government and private sector to purchase maize from farmers, the Herald newspaper said. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)