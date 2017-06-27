HARARE, June 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Unspooling
the rope tied to a metal bucket, Shylet Nhari listens to the
repeated clangs of the tin striking the walls of the well as her
bucket makes its way down.
When the 46-year-old pulls the container back up, she finds
it filled with undrinkable muddy water. Water levels in the well
are dwindling fast and not being replenished, she says.
Nhari lives in Westlea, a middle-class suburb of the
Zimbabwean capital and an area built on wetlands. Like many
residents, she has no piped water and relies on the well, which
has become more erratic in the face of longer drought.
“Since 2015, our wells here started having problems in
storing groundwater for longer periods as they began to dry up
quickly,” she said.
Residents like Nhari, and a growing number of newcomers to
Harare, find themselves in a bind. They need somewhere to live,
and developers are all too ready to sell them land in wetland
areas. But as construction covers more wetlands, water sources
are drying up.
Wetlands - which include bogs and swamps - are essential to
the well-being of the city, environmentalists say.
They can ease the impacts of a changing climate by helping
maintain ground water levels, and protect areas from the worst
impacts of floods by absorbing excess water.
By law, anyone intending to build on a wetland must apply
for a permit from the government's Environmental Management
Agency (EMA).
In January, EMA threatened to evict wetland residents in
Masvingo, one of the country’s oldest towns, saying their homes
had been built without government approval.
But in Westlea, Nhari is sceptical about the likelihood of
enforcement.
“I have lived here for close to 10 years and have not seen
any resident being questioned for building on this so-called
wetland,” she said. She added that she doesn't know how wetlands
function and why they are important.
According to EMA spokesman Steady Kangata, 27 wetland areas
in Harare and Chitungwiza, a town 25 km (15 miles) from the
Zimbabwean capital, have been partially built on.
In Chitungwiza, 14 out of 15 wetlands have been built on,
and 13 of Harare's 29 wetlands have been taken over for
construction, Kangata told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Approximately 60 percent of Harare and Chitungwiza’s
wetlands have been invaded or taken over for construction
purposes. All these constructions on wetlands are
unlawful,” Kangata said.
The Westlea wetland is an area of 123 hectares (304 acres).
It has 87 houses, the first of which was built in 2008,
according to the Harare Residents Trust, a nongovernmental
organisation.
Nhari moved into her home in 2009 with her husband, after he
bought a 600-square-metre plot from a private landowner. She
says she has a deed of sale to prove it – but what she doesn’t
have is water.
Environmental experts say residents like Nhari are the
source of their own problems.
“A wetland acts like a sponge which absorbs water and then
recharges underground water so that the water table remains
high. Construction disrupts this process,” said Sandra Gobvu of
Environment Africa, a nongovernmental organisation that works in
southern Africa to promote sustainable development.
When wetland areas are concreted over, much less water is
absorbed, Gobvu added.
Wetlands also help control flooding by absorbing excess
water and releasing it gradually into water bodies, she said.
“If we preserved them in their natural state, wetlands would
actually help us adapt to the changing climatic conditions,”
said Barnabas Mawire, Environment Africa's Zimbabwe
country director.
He believes that while Zimbabwe’s widespread water problems
are due to a number of factors, wetland destruction plays a
role.
“Climate change will make future efforts to restore or
rehabilitate wetlands more difficult, especially if we
continue to destroy them at this rate,” said Mawire.
Environmental activists in Zimbabwe say they are struggling
to keep up with the rate of wetlands encroachment.
“It is hard to measure the proportion of construction work
occurring on wetlands here because daily we wake up to new
building activities emerging around many wetlands,” said Liberty
Chiura, a member of the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association.
Meanwhile, landowners say they are not acting illegally by
selling wetlands plots.
“We don’t just wake up and start pegging land at wetlands
for people without binding permits from local authorities,” said
Elton Javangwe, a private landowner based in Harare.
“This is part of a farm I bought and later decided to
subdivide before selling housing stands, after local authorities
and EMA regularised it,” Javangwe said.
Mawire said that some construction on wetlands is
authorised.
“Developers know they have to apply to the Environmental
Management Authority for permits to build, and they do get these
permits at times," he said.
"However, there are many other people who invade pieces of
land without any knowledge that there are wetlands and start
construction. And there are others who know, but deliberately
ignore what the law says and go on to build,” Mawire added.
He said that as people migrate from the countryside and
demand for land in urban areas increases, new residents are
unlikely to be aware of the risks of building on wetlands, to
themselves and the broader community.
“The developer might know, but sadly for many people they
only realise the consequences once they finish building and
start experiencing floods, cracks and collapse of
infrastructure,” said Mawire.
Failure to abide by Zimbabwe’s laws governing wetlands can
result in a fine of up to $500, imprisonment of up to two years,
or both.
Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri
has the power to serve a written order to stop development on
any wetland.
“As government, we are accountable for handling wetlands and
we have to accept accountability where we would have failed,"
she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We now have an inter-ministerial taskforce to investigate
the building of properties on wetlands and take possible action
in order to protect our threatened wetlands (which are) crucial
to restoring water basins,” Muchinguri added.
