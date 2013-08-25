HARARE Aug 25 Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe
threatened on Sunday to retaliate "tit for tat" against
companies from Britain and the United States if these Western
powers persisted in pressuring his government with sanctions and
what he called "harassment".
"They should not continue to harass us, the British and
Americans," Mugabe, Africa's oldest leader at 89, said at the
funeral of an airforce officer.
"We have not done anything to their companies here, the
British have several companies in this country, and we have not
imposed any controls, any sanctions against them, but time will
come when we will say well, tit for tat, you hit me I hit you."
Mugabe has fiercely rejected questioning from the West of a
July 31 election that returned him to power in the southern
African country he has ruled for 33 years. His main rival called
the election a "huge fraud".