SELOUS, Zimbabwe Oct 13 The government does not intend to take over Implats' Zimbabwe operations, President Robert Mugabe said on Thursday, adding that he wanted the company to build a refinery in the country.

"Mr Brown, go and tell your shareholders that we don't intend to take over (Zimplats). We don't want to steal or rob that which does not belong to us, but we don't want to be robbed as well," Mugabe said to Implats Chief Executive David Brown. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Nelson Banya; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Phumza Macanda)