HARARE, March 22 Zimbabwe has accepted a proposal by Impala Platinum's joint venture with Acquarius Platinum to turn over a majority stake to locals, a government minister said on Thursday.

Empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said Mimosa mine outside Harare, a 50-50 partnership between Implats and Acquarius, will transfer 10 percent to workers and local communities, 6 percent to state employees and 25 percent to a state fund.

"They have submitted a compliant 51 percent plan. It has since been submitted to the ministry which has been accepted," Kasukuwere told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe, editing by Ed Stoddard)