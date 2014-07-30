* Platinum refinery to be upgraded in two stages
* Zimplats may import electricity for refinery
* Zimplats to use two local refineries to process its
platinum
(Adds detail, background)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, July 30 The Zimbabwean unit of the
world's second largest platinum producer Implats will
spend $690 million to upgrade its base metals refinery, the
chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
Zimplats, which is 87 percent owned by Implats, inherited a
base metals refinery built in the 1990s by mining giant BHP
Billiton but never used it, saying it was outdated.
Zimplats chief executive Alex Mhembere said the company
wanted to construct a new refinery but pressure from President
Robert Mugabe's government was forcing it to upgrade the old
refinery, located 70 km (40 miles) west of the capital Harare.
Mugabe's government has given platinum companies operating
in Zimbabwe a deadline of two years to set up a refinery to add
value to the sector or face a ban on unrefined exports.
"It will be built in two stages. The first stage will cost
$190 million ... we expect stage two will cost $500 million,"
Mhembere told an analyst briefing.
Mhembere said the first stage would be funded internally and
Zimplats would decide whether to borrow to fund the final
stage.
Zimbabwe has the world's second largest platinum reserves
after South Africa. The industry currently transports its
products to South Africa for refining.
Mhembere said the refinery in question had a capacity to
refine 90,000 ounces of platinum annually and the company was
also in discussions with two local nickel refineries to upgrade
their facilities for Zimplats' use.
Pan-African AIM-listed mining firm Mwana Africa owns
a nickel refinery at Bindura north of Harare while local mining
group RioZim owns the Empress Nickel Refinery (ENR) in
central Zimbabwe.
"We are going to cooperate, we are going to integrate our
facility with their facilities. For us to be able to refine all
the materials that we are producing we need to use the
facilities that are either at Bindura or ENR," Mhembere said.
Zimplats recorded a 164 percent rise in operating profit to
$50 million in the fourth quarter to June as production and
revenue rose, the company said earlier.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard)