European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
HARARE Nov 18 Impala Platinum's Zimbabwe unit Zimplats this week submitted a revised local ownership plan to comply with a law requiring foreign mining firms to turn over a 51 percent stake to local blacks, the empowerment minister said on Friday.
The plan was submitted on Nov. 17, and the government plans to conclude talks with Zimplats by next Thursday, Saviour Kasukuwere told reporters.
"I can safely say we are not unduly disturbed by what's coming from Zimplats. I am very excited that we are making very good progress," he said.
He also said that Unki mine, the Zimbabwean unit of Anglo American Platinum, had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake to local communities. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; writing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)