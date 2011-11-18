HARARE Nov 18 Impala Platinum's Zimbabwe unit Zimplats this week submitted a revised local ownership plan to comply with a law requiring foreign mining firms to turn over a 51 percent stake to local blacks, the empowerment minister said on Friday.

The plan was submitted on Nov. 17, and the government plans to conclude talks with Zimplats by next Thursday, Saviour Kasukuwere told reporters.

"I can safely say we are not unduly disturbed by what's coming from Zimplats. I am very excited that we are making very good progress," he said.

He also said that Unki mine, the Zimbabwean unit of Anglo American Platinum, had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake to local communities. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; writing by Agnieszka Flak)