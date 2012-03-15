Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
HARARE, March 15 Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate was at 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, unchanged from January, the National Statistical Agency said on Thursday.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation was barely changed at 0.49 percent in February from 0.46 percent in January.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management, the firm that invests the personal fortune of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, took a handful of new positions in financial stocks during the fourth quarter as the sector was buoyed by Donald Trump's presidential victory.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.