UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HARARE, July 15 Zimbabwe's consumer prices fell by 2.81 percent in June year-on-year compared with a 2.7 percent drop in May, statistical agency Zimstats said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, prices were down 0.14 percent in June compared to a 0.19 percent decline in May.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.