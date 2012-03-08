Deere revenue rises 1.8 pct
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.
HARARE, March 8 Zimbabwean fast food and retail group Innscor Africa posted a 59 percent rise in half-year earnings as it ramped up volumes to meet demand in an economy recovering from a decade of decline.
The company said on Thursday its basic earnings per share were 4.15 cents in the six months to December 2011, up from 2.61 cents a year earlier.
Innscor's revenues expanded by a quarter to $319.5 million and after tax profit was up 43 percent to $27.5 million from the 2010 figure. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.
RIYADH, Feb 17 A Saudi train derailed near the eastern city of Dammam on Friday, injuring 18 people, after flooding from heavy rains caused the rail line to erode, the Saudi Railways Organization said in a statement.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds background throughout)