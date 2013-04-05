* Judge ordered lawyer's release at midnight hearing
* Inquiry criticised as attack on independence of judiciary
* Zimbabweans voted for charter curbing presidential powers
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, April 5 A Zimbabwean judge who ordered
police to free prominent human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa
last month is being investigated for misconduct, state media
reported on Friday.
High Court Judge Charles Hungwe had also granted the
country's anti-corruption commission a warrant to search the
offices of three ministers from President Robert Mugabe's
ZANU-PF party in March.
Opponents of ZANU-PF criticised the investigation into
Hungwe as an attack on the independence of the judiciary.
Zimbabweans voted overwhelmingly in a March 16 referendum
for a new constitution that would curb presidential powers,
paving the way for elections later this year.
But Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Mugabe's rival, and
rights groups say the veteran president and his party are
already undermining the chances of a free and fair poll.
The state-owned Herald newspaper said Chief Justice Godfrey
Chidyausiku had opened an inquiry into Hungwe over allegations
he failed to sentence a man convicted of robbery and murder 10
years ago.
It carried an interview with the convicted man in which he
said he had been held in jail since 2003 when he was found
guilty by Hungwe, but was never sentenced.
Mtetwa, who has won international awards for her defence of
journalists and opposition politicians, was arrested on March 17
and accused of shouting at and taking pictures of police who
were searching the home of one of Tsvangirai's aides.
Hungwe ordered her release hours later at a midnight hearing
at his farm outside Harare. She was freed on bail on March 25.
The judge was criticised by state media and senior ZANU-PF
member Jonathan Moyo, who dismissed his decision as "a night
court dispensing night justice under the cover of the night".
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, of whom Mtetwa is the
most prominent member, said the investigation into Hungwe could
be the beginning of a wider crackdown on judges seen as
independent.
"There is a knock-on effect also in relation to the legal
profession. Lawyers will similarly become fearful of vigorously
and lawfully pursuing their clients' rights," it said in a
statement.
The chief justice could not be reached for comment by
Reuters but the registrar at the Supreme Court told the Herald
Chidyausiku would make a statement "at the appropriate time".
Private media in the southern African nation also attacked
the Hungwe investigation. "It falls within an established,
clumsy but systematic pattern of harassment and purges of judges
considered officially undesirable," the Zimbabwe Independent, a
private weekly, said in a commentary.
Critics say Mugabe, who is seeking to extend his 33 years in
power in elections this year, is using intimidation and violence
to counter a stiff challenge from Tsvangirai's Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC).
Mugabe denies the allegations, saying he wants a peaceful
vote after a disputed and violent poll in 2008 that forced
ZANU-PF and the MDC into a power-sharing coalition.
