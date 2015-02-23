HARARE Feb 23 Zimbabwe's stock exchange said it has lifted the suspension on shares of hotel group Meikles Africa it imposed last week to allow an investigation on whether the company overstated a debt owed to it by the central bank.

"Yes, the temporary suspension on Meikles shares has been lifted with immediate effect," Alban Chirume told Reuters on Monday, without giving details. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)