* Loss to be offset by ore stockpiles

* Initial output seen at 70 percent capacity

HARARE May 23 Zimbabwe's Mimosa Mine expects to lose 75,000 tonnes of platinum ore when it restarts production next week, it said on Wednesday.

The mine was suspended after a fire trapped miners.

The company also said it had sufficient stocks to meet its platinum output target for the month and quarter.

Around 60 miners at Mimosa's mine in south western Zimbabwe were trapped underground on Tuesday but were brought back to the surface without injury.

Mimosa's managing director Winston Chitando said in a statement operations at the mine would resume on Monday and that production would initially average 70 percent during the first 19 days before hitting full capacity.

"The mining production loss during this period is estimated at 75 000 tonnes of ore which is more than covered by the current surface stockpile of about 140,000 tonnes of ore," Chitando said.

"As a result production of platinum ounces for the month and the quarter will not be affected and is expected to be on budget."

Mimosa is a joint venture between South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) and London-listed Aquarius Platinum Ltd.

The platinum miner produced 104,000 ounces of platinum group metals in its 2011 financial year. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by James Jukwey)