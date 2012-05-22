HARARE May 22 All of around 60 miners trapped underground after an accident at Zimbabwe's Mimosa platinum mine have been accounted for and are being brought to the surface, the company in charge of the mine said on Tuesday.

"A number of employees who were accommodated in refuge bays due to low visibility are now in the process of being moved to surface," Mimosa said in a statement.

It said it was too early to assess the impact on platinum production. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)