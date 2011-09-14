HARARE, Sept 14 Zimbabwe had no intention to cancel the mining licences of foreign mining groups and will continue talks with some miners over a law requiring them to give Zimbabweans a 51 percent stake in their local holdings, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday.

"We have no intention of cancelling any licences. There are some negotiations taking place with some parties. No licence has been cancelled. We have no such intention," Mines Minister Obert Mpofu told a mining conference in Harare. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Marius Bosch)