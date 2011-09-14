Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
HARARE, Sept 14 Zimbabwe's empowerment minister, who has been leading a drive to force foreign miners to give 51 percent stakes to locals, told a mining conference on Wednesday that progress was being made in talks on the issue.
"With the mining industry, we've had our running battles, but now we've made tremendous progress," Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said. (Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Ed Stoddard)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.