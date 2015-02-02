HARARE Feb 2 Zimbabwe will keep a 15 percent
export tax on unrefined platinum for now because mines have
failed to provide a roadmap on how they plan to set up a local
refinery, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Monday.
President Robert Mugabe's government first proposed the levy
in 2013 in an effort to push mines to process the metal locally.
In November, Chinamasa announced in a budget speech that he
had postponed its introduction until January 2017 to give the
firms time to build the smelting and refining plants.
But the government's finance bill, which was published on
Jan. 9, proposes its introduction from Jan. 1, 2015.
Chinamasa told Reuters in an interview that he had made his
budget speech on the assumption that producers in Zimbabwe,
which holds the world's second largest platinum deposits, had a
firm plan on setting up a refinery.
"There was some mistake on my part there in the budget
statement. I had been made to understand by the chamber of mines
that platinum producers had provided a roadmap towards
establishment of a platinum refinery," he said.
"So when there was a non-existent roadmap, because they had
been given this warning two years back and there was nothing to
show for it, I then decided to keep the provisions which we had
put in the finance bill to remain as is," said Chinamasa.
Miners Aquarius and Impala said on Friday
they were seeking clarity from the government over the tax,
which, if enforced, would slash their margins.
With platinum prices already depressed, the tax would eat
into the profits of companies with platinum assets in the
country, which include Anglo American as well as
Aquarius Platinum and Impala.
Chinamasa said the chamber of mines, which represents the
mining companies was holding discussions with the ministry of
mines.
Taxes are finalised on the 7th of each month for the prior
month in Zimbabwe, so the industry should have clarity by Feb.
7.
Asked whether the government would change its position,
Chinamasa said: "There are many ways to change this provision.
But for now it is effective."
Mining companies have previously said Zimbabwe's
infrastructure and energy supply was not adequate to run a big
refinery and note excess refining capacity next door in South
Africa.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe)