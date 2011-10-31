* Mugabe says he is fit after trip abroad
* Diplomats say Mugabe has slowed down
* Mugabe says may target Swiss properties
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Oct 31 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe denied speculation his health is failing and hinted at
taking action against Swiss firms in retaliation for his wife
and aides being denied visas to visit Geneva, the official
Herald newspaper reported on Monday.
Privately-owned media reported last week that Mugabe had
travelled to Singapore for a medical check-up, saying it was his
eighth such visit this year.
However, speaking after a private visit to an unspecified
Asian country, the 87-year-old leader denied age was catching up
with him. "You want to ask me about my health? As you can see,
this Mugabe is fit," he told the Herald.
According to a U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks,
Mugabe has prostate cancer that has spread to other organs and
was urged by his doctor to step down in 2008.
In the June 2008 cable written by James D. McGee, the former
U.S. ambassador in Harare, central bank governor Gideon Gono was
cited as saying the cancer could lead to Mugabe's death in three
to five years.
Although officials deny he has any serious ailments,
analysts say Mugabe's health has probably forced his ZANU-PF
party to press for elections early next year -- they are due in
2013 -- but so far it has not loosened his grip on power.
However, Mugabe has slowed down, diplomats have said. His
meetings are fewer, while his reported visits to Singapore for
medical checks have increased.
SWISS PROPERTIES
Mugabe left Zimbabwe last week after he cancelled a trip to
Geneva for a United Nations summit when his wife Grace, Foreign
Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, chief spokesman George Charamba
and three other senior officials were refused visas.
Western countries, including the United States and the
European Union, imposed travel and financial sanctions on Mugabe
and senior officials of his ZANU-PF party almost a decade ago
over charges of rights abuses and vote rigging.
Mugabe told the Herald he was surprised and saddened by
Switzerland's actions. "Now they are showing that they are
vicious and we will reciprocate because they have properties
here. We are not without means to reciprocate," Mugabe was
quoted as saying.
ZANU-PF has in the past threatened to target for seizure
foreign-owned firms from countries supporting sanctions, and is
now trying to force mining firms to transfer majority
shareholdings to black Zimbabweans.
Nestle Group is the largest Swiss-based firm with
operations in the southern African nation. In 2009, Nestle was
forced to suspend its local operations, complaining of
harassment, after it pulled out of a deal to buy milk from a
farm taken over by Mugabe's family.
(editing by David Stamp)