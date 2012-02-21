* Mugabe shrugs off party grumbling, foreign condemnation
* Blamed for ruining economy, human rights abuses
* ZANU-PF is "stuck with him" - analyst
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, Feb 21 Zimbabwe's President Robert
Mugabe turned 88 on Tuesday, vowing to stay in power despite
grumbling inside his party that he should hand over to a younger
leader, and international condemnation of his economic and human
rights record.
Mugabe said he was healthy and fit, in an interview with
state television aired late on Monday, and made no reference to
media reports that he is receiving treatment for prostate cancer
in Singapore.
"At this age I can still go some distance, can't I," Mugabe
said, laughing, clapping his hands and rocking in his chair.
Mugabe once charmed global figures with his wit and
intellect in the early years of his rule when a relatively rich
Zimbabwe was praised for its education and social systems.
But he has since become a pariah in the West, blamed for
running the economy into the ground and for massive human rights
abuses to keep his grip on power.
Mugabe, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, said his
party ZANU-PF would choose his successor at the right time, but
he had no intention of stepping down for now.
"Our members of the party will certainly select someone once
I say I am now retiring, but not yet," he said in the interview.
Asked whether his party still had anything more to offer
after more than three decades in power, Mugabe said ZANU-PF's
signature policies remained the defence of political
independence and the pursuit of black economic empowerment.
Critics say ZANU-PF has helped ruin one of Africa's most
promising economies with its seizures and distribution of
white-owned commercial farms, and its more recent drive to force
foreign-owned firms to transfer majority shareholdings to
Zimbabweans.
Mugabe has shared power with long-time foe Prime Minister
Morgan Tsvangirai over the last three years after violent and
disputed elections in 2008.
Mugabe has been nominated as ZANU-PF party's candidate and
intends to run in an election he wants held this year. That
would be a year ahead of schedule under the power-sharing deal
which also calls for a new constitution to be drawn up and
approved ahead of the poll.
"It's not a secret that there is grumbling in the party over
his decision to go on and on, but those seeking to succeed him
are not strong enough to challenge him," said Eldred
Masunungure, a political science professor at the University of
Zimbabwe.
"They are stuck with him for better or worse, and the
attitude in ZANU-PF appears to be - lets hope for the best,"
Masunungure added.
A June 2008 U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks last
year said Mugabe had prostate cancer that had spread to other
organs. His doctor urged him to step down in 2008, according to
the cable.
Mugabe, who has ruled the southern African state since its
independence from Britain in 1980, chaired a cabinet meeting on
Tuesday.
Presidential officials said he would celebrate his birthday
at a family dinner at his home in the capital Harare. ZANU-PF is
planning a celebration rally in eastern Zimbabwe on Saturday.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Andrew Heavens)