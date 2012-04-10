* ZANU-PF officials dismiss reports Mugabe ill in Singapore
* They say he on private holiday, expected back this week
* Fears of succession battle surround 88-year-old leader
(Adds ZANU-PF chief spokesman)
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, April 10 Zimbabwean officials on Tuesday
dismissed reports President Robert Mugabe was seriously ill in
Singapore, saying he was well, on holiday there with his family
and expected to return home this week.
Chief spokesman for Mugabe's ZANU-PF party Rugare Gumbo told
state television the reports were "lies meant to destabilise
Zimbabwe" and the veteran leader would return home this week.
Two other senior officials had also angrily denied reports
by some international media that he was undergoing intensive
treatment in a Singapore hospital and was fighting for his life.
The 88-year-old president has been the subject of several
health scares in recent years, with some reports saying he has
prostate cancer, but in February interviews with state media he
laughed off suggestions that he was seriously ill.
Mugabe is one of Africa's longest serving leaders and has
ruled the former British colony in southern Africa since 1980.
He is sharing power with political rival Prime Minister Morgan
Tsvangirai in a fragile coalition formed three years ago.
"Some sick and malicious people are spreading false stories
about him being seriously ill while others are saying he is dead
or dying out there," one ZANU-PF official said.
Mugabe has made frequent visits to Singapore, Malaysia and
Hong Kong, where medical care is far better than in his
impoverished state.
A terse Zimbabwean government statement saying a weekly
cabinet meeting set for Tuesday had been postponed to Thursday
had fed the rash of media speculation about the president's
health. Mugabe usually chairs cabinet meetings.
Mugabe and ZANU-PF are blamed for turning his resource rich
state into an economic basket case due to massive fiscal
blunders, with international donors and foreign firms waiting
for a more responsible government to be in place before sending
billions of dollars in the country.
Zimbabwe's capital Harare was quiet, with government offices
and businesses re-opening after the Easter holiday.
Mugabe, who celebrated his 88th birthday on Feb. 21, was
endorsed by his party as its presidential candidate for a
general election he wants to be held before the end of this year
despite opposition from his major political rivals.
Analysts say Mugabe will face a tough challenge convincing
voters to extend his 32-year rule after a devastating economic
crisis many blame on ZANU-PF.
SUCCESSION BATTLE
There are fears that if Mugabe dies in office without
settling a bitter succession battle in his ZANU-PF, the party
could erupt in internal conflict and destabilise the country.
Most of Zimbabwe's newspapers on Tuesday carried no reports
of Mugabe's purported illness. But one carried a story on the
succession battle in the veteran leader's ZANU-PF party.
Although ZANU-PF officials rally behind Mugabe in public, in
private many want him to retire and pass the baton to a younger
heir due to fears his advanced age may cost the party victory in
the upcoming election.
While some ZANU-PF members now see Mugabe as a political
liability, many also recognise him as the only one able to
control a highly partisan Zimbabwean army led by veterans of the
1970s independence war.
Many are also unsure whether his potential successors in the
party can defeat Tsvangirai in a free election. Elections must
be held by next year under their power-sharing deal.
(Reporting by Cris Chinaka, editing by Ed Stoddard and Jon
Herskovitz)