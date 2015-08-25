HARARE Aug 25 Mwana Africa's Zimbabwe
gold mine posted a 26 percent rise in production to 16,985
ounces in the first quarter but nickel output fell 34 percent
due to lower ore grades and equipment upgrades, the company said
on Tuesday.
Mwana Africa's Freda Rebecca mine is the largest single gold
mine in Zimbabwe and its output in the three months to the end
of June was up from 13,443 ounces during the fourth quarter,
thanks to better gold ore grades.
The mine cut its costs by 24 percent to $1,093 per ounce,
which made up for the decline in gold prices. Spot gold has
rebounded nearly 8 percent from last month's low, but remains
down 2 percent on the year.
Mwana Africa also owns the Trojan nickel mine in Bindura
through locally-listed Bindura Nickel Corporation.
Nickel production at Trojan fell to 1,394 tonnes from 2,032
tonnes in the fourth quarter due to lower ore grades and
interruptions to underground mining because of ongoing equipment
upgrades.
"The result was slower mining rates, though these should
improve sharply during the current quarter," Yat Hoi Ning, Mwana
Africa's executive chairman, said in a statement.
Lower nickel production also resulted in a 39 percent
decline in sales to 1,267 tonnes, the company said.
Bindura is Africa's only integrated nickel company with a
mine, smelter and refinery. The smelter is undergoing an upgrade
and is expected to be in operation in the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Clarke)