* Media authority says foreign papers failed to register
* Calls on police to stop newspapers from circulating
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe will bar all
unregistered foreign newspapers, its media commission said on
Friday, in what could be the start of a crackdown on outlets
critical of President Robert Mugabe ahead of a possible election
this year.
The commission said some foreign newspapers had failed to
comply with a 2010 directive to register with the authorities
and would be barred from circulation. The unregistered
newspapers are published outside of the country and distributed
in Zimbabwe without a licence.
"The ZMC (Zimbabwe Media Commission) has therefore resolved
to appeal to the relevant law-enforcement authorities to bar
affected papers from entrance into and circulation within
Zimbabwe until they comply with Zimbabwe's laws," the ZMC said
in a statement.
The move appears to be aimed at The Zimbabwean, a newspaper
produced by exiles, and the Zimbabwe edition of South Africa's
Sunday Times. Both frequently run stories critical of Mugabe and
his ZANU-PF party.
Susan Smuts, editor of the Sunday Times Zimbabwe edition
which is printed in Johannesburg and trucked up to Harare, said
the paper was not registered.
"We don't have an office there and when we looked at the
forms to register, we didn't think it applied to us," she said.
The Johannesburg-based Mail and Guardian weekly, another
vocal critic of Mugabe, said distribution of its Friday edition
had not been affected by the ZMC's edict. The paper does not
have a bureau in Harare.
"We are compliant with all laws in Zimbabwe," said the
newspaper's editor Nic Dawes.
STIFLING
The Media Institute of Southern Africa, an advocacy group,
criticised the move, saying it was "a throw-back to an era when
the government sought to stifle freedom of expression through
unnecessary policing of the media".
Zimbabwe's unity government, set up by Mugabe and Prime
Minister Morgan Tsvangirai three years ago after disputed
elections, revamped the media commission and made fresh
appointments nominated by parliament.
The reconstituted commission has licensed several private
newspapers, including three dailies that ended the dominance of
state-controlled newspapers.
However, an information law the previous commission had used
to close down several newspapers remains in force.
Mugabe says elections should be held this year to terminate
the coalition government, and analysts say a pre-emptive media
crackdown is likely.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya and Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed
Cropley and Sophie Hares)