HARARE, July 21 Zimbabwe's Bindura Nickel
Corporation said on Tuesday it had increased its
full-year nickel production by 3 percent to a record 7,306
tonnes, while revenue was boosted by higher prices of the metal.
Bindura, Africa's only integrated nickel company with a
mine, smelter and refinery, said the average nickel price for
the year to end-March was $16,700 per tonne compared with
$14,298 per tonne in 2014. This increased revenues by 21 percent
to $79 million, the company said in a statement.
The company, which is 75 percent owned by African miner
Mwana Africa, currently sells nickel concentrate to
Glencore but plans to start exporting nickel alloy
after an ongoing smelter upgrade. This would raise its revenues
by up to 20 percent.
Bindura said the smelter, which had initially been expected
to be completed in December, would be finished in the first
quarter of 2016 after delays from suppliers. The first sale of
nickel alloy is forecast to start next April.
The nickel miner said it was negotiating with various
unnamed parties to secure an off-take agreement for the nickel
alloy and for processing third party nickel concentrate.
Bindura also said it plans to start negotiations with the
government to lower its power tariff, citing that electricity
costs will account for 48 percent of the expenses of running the
upgraded smelter.
In the past the company enjoyed a commodity-linked tariff
which expired in January 2015.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)