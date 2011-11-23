HARARE Nov 23 Retail group OK Zimbabwe
reported a 1,167 percent jump in first-half earnings,
spurred by growing demand as the country's economy continued to
recover from a decade-long slump.
OK Zimbabwe's basic earnings per share was 0.38 cents in the
six months to end-September, compared to 0.03 cents in the same
period last year, financial results released by the company on
Wednesday showed.
After-tax profit was $3.9 million in the first half of the
year, up from $322,000 registered during the same period of
2010. Revenue grew 61 percent to $185.6 million from $115
million previously.
Zimbabwe's retail sector is one of the fastest growing in an
economy that is recovering under a coalition government formed
two years ago by President Robert Mugabe and his rival Prime
Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.
The economy is expected to grow for the third successive
year this year, expanding by 9.3 percent, while inflation has
come down to single-digits from a peak of 500 billion percent in
December 2008, according to IMF figures.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Marius Bosch)