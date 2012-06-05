HARARE, June 5 Retail group OK Zimbabwe
, the southern African country's biggest supermarket
chain, recorded a 133 percent rise in full-year earnings as
demand continued to grow in line with the recovering economy.
OK Zimbabwe's basic earnings per share were 1 cent in the
year to March 2012, up from 0.43 cents previously, financial
statements showed on Tuesday.
Revenue increased by 60 percent to $412.6 million, while
after-tax profit was $10.3 million, up from $4.3 million the
previous year.
The retail sector, ravaged by hyperinflation and price
controls at the peak of an economic crisis in 2008, is one of
the fastest growing under a coalition government formed four
years ago by President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister Morgan
Tsvangirai.
OK said it expected the sector to continue growing in line
with the economy, which is projected to expand around 9 percent
in 2012.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Ed Cropley)