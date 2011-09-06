HARARE, Sept 6 Zimbabwe will prosecute the local unit of Impala Platinum (Zimplats) for failing to agree to turn over 51 percent of its shares to local blacks, empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said on Tuesday.

He also said Harare had reached an agreement with Rio Tinto's Murowa mine to achieve 51 percent local ownership, while a deal was "imminent" for Aquarius' Mimosa mine.

"Zimplats continues to defy the laws of this land, continues to abuse the process," Kasukuwere told reporters. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)