By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Sept 6 Zimbabwe said on Tuesday it could
prosecute or cancel the mining licence of Zimplats , the
local unit of Impala Platinum , for failing to agree to
transfer majority ownership to local blacks, piling pressure on
the firm to strike a deal.
However, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister
Saviour Kasukuwere, who is leading the drive to increase
Zimbabweans' control of the economy, said Harare had reached an
agreement with Rio Tinto's Murowa mine and a deal was
"imminent" for Aquarius' Mimosa mine.
The deals with Rio and Acquarius put the squeeze on
Zimplats' parent, the world's number two platinum producer,
which risks losing its concessions to others, especially the
Chinese, who are favoured by President Robert Mugabe.
"Zimplats continues to defy the laws of this land, continues
to abuse the process," Kasukuwere told reporters.
"We would like Zimplats to continue mining but if they
continue to disregard the laws of the country we are left with
no option but to invoke the provisions of the law. Zimplats will
have to live with the consequences of their actions."
Kasukuwere, from Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, spoke a few hours
after the veteran leader told members of parliament he expected
full co-operation of foreign firms with the empowerment plan.
Kasukuwere last month gave a 14-day ultimatum to mining
companies, including Zimplats, Mimosa and Murowa, to come up
with plans complying with the law requiring them to surrender
majority stakes to black investors.
Under the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act,
companies failing to comply could lose their licences or face
prosecution.
On Tuesday, Kasukuwere said 45 mining companies had their
local ownership plans approved or were working towards full
compliance, while 51 firms had ignored the two-week deadline.
Zimplats contributes about 10 percent of Implats' output and
Zimbabwe holds the second-largest reserves of platinum after
South Africa.
Kasukuwere did not give details of the agreement with Rio's
Murowa diamond unit and would not comment on the response of
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which runs the Unki mine.
Implats CEO David Brown said last month his company wanted
to retain full control of Zimplats, adding Zimbabwe's equity
policy "does not work".
Implats may not easily abandon its Zimbabwe operations and
has announced a $500 million expansion project there, which
would bring its total investment close to $1 billion, the single
largest investment in the politically troubled nation.
Mining is the anchor of Zimbabwe's economy, which is
recovering from a decade-long recession, but analysts say
Mugabe's policies are holding back the investment needed for
faster growth.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Ed Cropley and David
Hulmes)