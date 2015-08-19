HARARE Aug 19 Anglo American Platinum's Zimbabwe unit Unki said on Wednesday it was considering either building a new smelter or expanding facilities at larger rival Zimplats.

President Robert Mugabe's government last week suspended a 15 percent tax on raw platinum exports after mining companies committed to building smelters and refineries.

"These efforts are part of the solution agreed with the government which have resulted in the suspension of the 15 percent tax," Colin Chibafa, Unki Mines chief financial officer said in emailed responses to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)