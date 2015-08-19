(Adds quotes, smelter plans)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE Aug 19 Anglo American Platinum's
Zimbabwe unit Unki said on Wednesday it was considering
either building a new smelter or expanding facilities at larger
rival Zimplats.
President Robert Mugabe's government last week suspended a
15 percent tax on raw platinum exports after mining companies
committed to building smelters and refineries.
"These efforts are part of the solution agreed with the
government which have resulted in the suspension of the 15
percent tax," Colin Chibafa, Unki Mines chief financial officer
said in emailed responses to questions from Reuters.
Unki is the smallest of three platinum mines in Zimbabwe and
has previously said it would take two years to build a smelter.
Mines in Zimbabwe send platinum group metal concentrates for
refining to South Africa but the government wants the process to
be done locally to increase the value of mineral exports.
Platinum was the largest mineral export in Zimbabwe last
year, and the southern African nation holds the world's
second-largest reserves of platinum which can be used in
catalytic convertors or for making jewellery.
Chibafa said the company was considering "a green fields
smelter at Unki using some of the equipment that Anglo American
Platinum Limited has available."
The equipment was initially set for constructing other
furnace projects at Amplats mines in South Africa, he said.
Chibafa said Unki was also looking at the possibility of
expanding the smelter facilities at rival Zimplats, Zimbabwe's
largest platinum mine, which is majority-owned by Impala
Platinum Holdings.
The second plan would also see the Zimplats smelter
processing platinum from Mimosa Mines, a 50-50 joint venture
between Implats and Aquarius Platinum Ltd.
Zimplats' officials were not available to comment.
Unki was likely to finalise the cost for both options by the
end of October, Chibafa said.
The company said a plan to upgrade two furnaces owned by two
ferrochrome producers in Zimbabwe for smelting PGMs was
discarded because it was costly.
Unki's platinum output rose 6 percent to 32,000 ounces in
the half-year to June, from the previous year.
The company resumed exports last month after suspending them
on April 10, following the introduction of the platinum tax.
(Editing by James Macharia and Keith Weir)