UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
HARARE, Sept 15 Zimbabwe's parliament suspended television and radio broadcasting of a speech by President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday after opposition parties threatened to disrupt the event.
Opposition groups booed and heckled Mugabe about the deteriorating economy in August during his state of the nation address in parliament. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.