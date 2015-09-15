* Mugabe deliveres wrong speech in parliament
* Opposition says Mugabe unfit to rule
* Parliament suspends live broadcast of speech
(Recasts with Mugabe reading wrong speech)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Sept 15 Zimbabwe's 91-year-old President
Robert Mugabe read out the wrong speech at the opening of
parliament on Tuesday, an error which the main opposition
quickly used to question whether Africa's oldest leader was
still of a sound mind.
Mugabe, the only ruler the southern African nation has known
since it was recognised in 1980, delivered the same speech he
gave on Aug. 25, pinning his hopes on China to help revive
Zimbabwe's struggling economy.
Mugabe finished the speech without interruption and his
spokesman blamed officials, adding the president would read the
correct speech at a later date.
"The mix-up happened in his secretarial office. Therefore
the delivery in Parliament should be set aside," spokesman
George Charamba was quoted as saying by the online edition of
the government-owned Herald newspaper.
But the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change
(MDC), which is critical of Mugabe's long rule, said the blunder
called into question his fitness to hold office.
Mugabe shows no visible signs of illness and has denied
reports that he suffers from prostate cancer. He has dismissed a
fall at Harare airport on April. 4 as a simple slip.
"This is a historic blunder. Anyone who is still of a sound
mind would have quickly picked it up that the speech was the
wrong one," MDC spokesman Obert Gutu told Reuters.
"But it dovetails with what we in the MDC have been saying
that Robert Mugabe is no longer fit for purpose. He should
resign," Gutu said.
Earlier parliament suspended live television and radio
broadcasting of Mugabe's speech after the MDC threatened to
disrupt the event.
The opposition booed and heckled Mugabe about the
deteriorating economy during his last speech in August.
MDC member of parliament Innocent Gonese told parliament
that the MDC would disrupt proceedings to protest against
anonymous death threats to opposition MPs if they heckled Mugabe
again.
Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda, however, warned the MDC
they would face contempt charges. Broadcasting was then
suspended before Mugabe started his speech.
During the speech, the MDC members sat quietly, while ruling
ZANU-PF party supporters clapped at regular intervals.
Mugabe arrived at parliament in a vintage black Rolls-Royce
car with his wife Grace, and inspected a guard of honour. The
91-year-old leader was also treated to a fly-past by three
fighter jets and to a 21-gun salute.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James
Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)