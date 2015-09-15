HARARE, Sept 15 Zimbabwe's 91-year-old President
Robert Mugabe read out the wrong speech at the opening of
parliament on Tuesday, his spokesman said, blaming a mix-up in
his office for the error.
Mugabe had delivered the same speech during a state of the
nation address on Aug. 25, in which he pinned his hopes on China
to help revive Zimbabwe's struggling economy.
"The mix-up happened in his secretarial office. Therefore
the delivery in Parliament should be set aside," spokesman
George Charamba was quoted as saying by the online edition of
the government-owned Herald newspaper.
Charamba said Mugabe would read the correct speech later at
a Harare hotel.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)