* Mujuru was Mugabe's deputy for ten years before dismissal
* Plans to review laws that hinder investment
* Aims to relax tough security, media laws
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Sept 8 Zimbabwe's ousted vice president,
Joice Mujuru, published plans on Tuesday to relax security and
media laws and review divisive black empowerment legislation,
signalling she could be lining up a challenge to President
Robert Mugabe in 2018 elections.
Mujuru, once seen as one of Mugabe's closest allies, was
dismissed from her government and ruling party posts in December
on charges that she led a cabal that planned to topple Africa's
oldest leader. She dismissed the accusations.
On Tuesday she published a Blueprint to Unlock Investment
and Leverage for Development (BUILD) - a two-page plan that read
like an election manifesto.
"We have been hard at work and I wish to share with you, in
brief, how we propose to translate our vision for a better
Zimbabwe into reality," Mujuru wrote.
Mujuru, 60, has not formed a political party. But during her
her 10 years as Mugabe's deputy, she was seen as a shoe-in to
replace Zimbabwe's sole leader since independence from Britain
in 1980.
Her policy document comes at a time the main opposition
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has split and weakened over
how to confront Mugabe.
The ruling ZANU-PF party has already chosen Mugabe as its
candidate for the 2018 presidentiual poll, when he will be 94.
REPRESSION
In the document, Mujuru said a black empowerment law, which
forces foreign-owned firms to sell majority shares to locals,
would be reviewed to attract investment and help build
infrastructure.
Foreign investors often cite the empowerment law as a
barrier to investing in the mineral-rich southern African
nation, which is struggling to emerge from a catastrophic
recession that was marked by hyperinflation and food shortages.
Mujuru said she would push for a free press and a repeal of
restrictive media and broadcasting laws that ban private
television stations and bar foreign journalists from working
permanently in Zimbabwe.
Tough security laws that Mugabe has used against the
opposition would also be removed, Mujuru said.
Mujuru, a veteran of Zimbabwe's independence war against
white minority rule, declined to comment further when contacted
by Reuters. She apologised in June for her past role in Mugabe's
government, fuelling speculation she planned to succeed him.
Eldred Masunungure, a political science lecturer at the
University of Zimbabwe, said Mujuru still enjoyed significant
support from ordinary ZANU-PF members, senior party officials
and the military establishment.
"Let's not assume that it will be plain sailing for her. She
will be subject to the usual restrictions and repression as has
been the familiar trademark against those who oppose ZANU-PF,"
said Masunungure.
ZANU-PF spokesman Simon Khaya-Moyo was not immediately
available for comment.
(Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Heavens)