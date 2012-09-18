* Zimbabwe power sector draws Chinese interest
* Southern African country battling acute shortages
HARARE, Sept 18 China's Guangdong Bureau of Coal
Geology plans to invest $3.5 billion to build a 1,200 megawatt
thermal power plant in Zimbabwe, local media reported on
Tuesday.
The southern African country currently generates about 1,000
MW of electricity, half of its peak demand, and is battling
frequent power cuts which have affected industry and mines.
A delegation from the Chinese company is currently visiting
Zimbabwe to explore opportunities in the power sector, the
state-controlled Herald newspaper reported.
"We came here to observe and study the possibility of
building a thermal power plant," Mu Yong, a director at the
Chinese firm, was quoted as saying. "Our proposed budget is
about $3.5 billion for a 120 million watts plant."
In July, Energy Minister Elton Mangoma told parliament that
China Railway International, a subsidiary of China Railway Group
and Zimbabwe's state power utility ZESA were
planning to jointly run a coal mine that would supply a proposed
1,000 MW thermal power station.
Finance Minister Tendai Biti has said Harare was negotiating
with Beijing for a $350 million loan to expand its Kariba South
power station to provide an additional 300 MW of power to the
current 750 MW, as Chinese interest in Zimbabwe's power sector
grows.
China's Sino Hydro is the sole bidder for the Kariba South
project.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Alison Birrane)